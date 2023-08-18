Last Updated:

Kerala: Techie Dons Burqa, Films Videos Inside Women's Toilet In Kochi; Arrested

A phone was also found hidden in the toilet during the inspection, the Kochi police said.

The man entered the ladies' toilet while wearing a Burqa. | Image: ANI


An IT techie was apprehended and sent to judicial custody after he reportedly entered ladies’ washroom in a mall in Kerala’s Kochi district. Police sources claimed that he was filming videos on his mobile inside the washroom. A phone was also found hidden in the toilet during the inspection, the Kochi police said.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

First Published:
