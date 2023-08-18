Kerala: Techie Dons Burqa, Films Videos Inside Women's Toilet In Kochi; Arrested

An IT techie was apprehended and sent to judicial custody after he reportedly entered ladies’ washroom in a mall in Kerala’s Kochi district. Police sources claimed that he was filming videos on his mobile inside the washroom. A phone was also found hidden in the toilet during the inspection, the Kochi police said.

Kochi, Kerala | A man namely Abhimanyu, who is an IT techie was arrested and sent to judicial custody after he allegedly entered a ladies' washroom in a mall, wearing a burqa and filmed videos on mobile. During the inspection, the phone was also found hidden in the toilet: Kochi… pic.twitter.com/bpnUFCFsgi August 18, 2023

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)