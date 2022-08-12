Kerala: Toll Plaza Worker Severely Injured After Driver Drags Him Along With Moving Car

A toll plaza employee of Kureepuzha was severely injured when a car driver held his t-shirt and dragged him along with the moving vehicle before pushing him onto the road for trying to stop the vehicle from crossing the plaza without paying toll. The incident took place on the Kollam Bypass road.

On Friday morning, Republic accessed CCTV footage of the incident. In the video, it is visible that the men sped away and fled the scene after attacking the toll staff.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Arun. The toll plaza contract employee has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. According to reports, the incident happened at around 2:40 pm on Thursday.

The car, registered in the name of a woman from Parippally, was reportedly heading towards Mevaram from the Kavanad side tried to pass through the emergency gate without paying the toll. After seeing this, Arun, who was on duty then, tried to stop the vehicle.

Reportedly, there were two youths in the car. When Arun stopped the car and told them to pay the toll fee, the duo assaulted Arun. As he tried to defend himself, the man who drove the car held Arun by his neck and moved the car forward dragging him along. Arun sustained severe injuries to his leg and hands. He was taken to the private hospital by his colleagues.

According to police, one Shibu, a lawyer from Attingal has been detained. Shibu was in the car when the incident took place and informed the investigation team that his friend Lanjith was driving the car. An investigation has been initiated to nab the main accused.