Kerala: Wife Of Murdered RSS Worker Moves HC, Seeks CBI Probe In Case

In a development in the murder of an RSS worker in Kerala, the wife of the man who was brutally murdered has now moved to the Kerala High Court. The wife of S Sanjith, who was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district in November, approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI investigation into the death. Notably, the RSS worker was hacked to death while travelling with his wife.

The case has been taken to the High Court, where it will be heard on Wednesday. Sanjith was hacked to death on November 15. He was killed in an ambush attack as he was riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to the police. The attack, according to the BJP, was carried out by the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Following the killing, several individuals including a Popular Front of India (PFI) officer bearer were detained.

According to the police report, the accused PFI office-bearer was actively engaged in Sanjith's murder. The Police had informed that Sanjith, who hails from the Elappully region of Palakkad, was stabbed more than 50 times. The police are currently investigating the came. A search operation was initiated to track down the accused, who fled the site following the incident.

BJP claims SDPI responsible for the murder of RSS worker

The BJP and the RSS have claimed that workers from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political branch of the PFI, were responsible for the murder in broad daylight. A month after the murder, BJP leaders had alleged that the police had failed to nab the culprits and that there was an attempt to sabotage the case, delay the probe and help the accused destroy evidence. Sanjith’s family had protested alleging delay on the part of Kerala Police. The BJP in Palakkad has also planned to hold a massive stir against the police.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan killed in Alappuzha

In another shocking incident, Renjith Srinivasan, a BJP leader from Kerala was hacked to death in the state's Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Sunday. The victim was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. The attackers allegedly barged into the house late at night and attacked him. Renjith Srinivasan was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession. After the murder, the BJP has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Renjith Srinivasan. Kerala BJP President K Surendran has stated that Srinivasan was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight. Moreover, he also claimed that the PFI has murdered three leaders from the BJP and RSS in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.

