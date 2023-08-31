Kerala Woman Suicide: Husband, Mother-in-law Held

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested the husband and mother-in-law of a woman who died by suicide due to alleged harassment and torture.

Anjana (26) was found hanging in her matrimonial home at Cherukadu in Vallapuzha here last week.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital, she died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

The victim's family later lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the husband and the mother-in-law of harassing and torturing her at their house.

A senior police officer said there had been differences between the deceased woman and her husband for some time.

Earlier also, she had lodged complaints against him over alleged harassment and with regard to the custody of their two children.

"They were arrested under IPC Sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide)," he added. PTI LGK ROH