Kerala Youth Congress VP Sabarinathan Arrested Over Protest Against CM Vijayan, Gets Bail

Update at 19.43: VP Sabarinathan granted bail after being arrested earlier in the day

The Kerala police has on Tuesday arrested former MLA and Youth Congress state vice-president KS Sabarinathan in connection with the in-flight protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month.

He was questioned at the Valiyathura police station about his role in planning the June 13 protest against CM Vijayan on the IndiGo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. His arrest was recorded at 10.50 am, police said.

The action comes after a screenshot of a purported chat from a WhatsApp group went viral, in which Sabarinadhan is purportedly suggesting Youth Congress members protest onboard the aircraft.

A scuffle broke out in the IndiGo 6E flight on June 13 after Congress activists began raising slogans against the Chief Minister who was on board. They were demanding Vijayan's resignation over the allegations raised by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Enraged by the protest, CPI(M) central committee member EP Jayarajan allegedly pushed the two activists, causing chaos on the flight, in an incident captured on camera. The two protestors were later handed into police custody and remanded by a local court. They were charged with an attempt to murder among other sections of IPC and Aviation laws.

CPM alleges attack on Kerala CM

Following the incident, CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan wrote a letter to the DGCA alleging an assault on Kerala CM after Youth Congress workers sloganeered against Vijayan inside the flight.

He wrote, "I would like to invite your attention to the heinous attempt to physically attack the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, posing a grave threat to his life and security in complete violation of Aircraft Security Rules and conventions, in the Indigo flight from Kannu to Thiruvanthapuram on 13th June 2022".

Condemning the incident, he demanded strict action against the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo airlines banned EP Jayarajan and the two Congress members over the on-flight scuffle. While the CPM leader has been banned from traveling on international as well as domestic flights for a period of three weeks, the Congress workers have been barred for 2 weeks from using the service of the airlines.