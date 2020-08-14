Kerala: Youth Kills Younger Sister Over Property Dispute, Father Critical

When 16-year old Ann Mary was feasting on ice cream, along with her parents Benny Ollikkal and Bessy on July 31, little did she know it was laced with rat poison by her elder brother Albin Benny. Ann Mary died after 5 days at a private hospital. Ann's father Benny is said to be in a critical condition and in need of an urgent liver transplant.

The crime occurred at Balal Panchayat in Kasaragod district in Kerala.

In an incident that has shaken the conscience of the state, which was recuperating from a ghastly murder of 6 people by a woman named Jolly a year ago, sources say Albin had planned to follow the script to pass the murder as a suicide. The police report Albin did this cruel deed with a motive to usurp family property.

As per the police, on July 30, Albin requested his mother to make a bourbon ice cream to celebrate Ann Mary's clearing of the tenth exam.

After the mother made two buckets of ice cream, a part of it was kept in the fridge while another portion was kept in the freezer. The family savoured it the same evening. The same night Albin mixed a part of the ice cream with Ratol paste in one portion of the ice cream which his sister mixed and served again on July 31 evening. This time, Albin, citing that he has a throat pain excused himself from eating the ice cream. Albin watched his sibling and father consume it, standing right beside them.

Fortunately for Bessy, she had a bit and desisted due to foul taste. The next day, Ann Mary began vomiting and she was taken to various clinics where doctors suggested that the teenager has jaundice. It is reported that the girl was taken to an alternative medicine therapist.

As her condition deteriorated, she was brought to a private hospital at Cherupuzha in Kasargode on August 5 where she died-- five days after consumption of the poison-lad ice cream. As Ann's father too began showing symptoms, the local police registered a case of unnatural death. The autopsy revealed the presence of a yellow phosphorous, which damages the liver severely.

The police checked the phone records of Albin and found that the accused had searched the internet on the impact of rat poison on human adults and children. The cops also checked with the shop from where the rat poison was bought and took the statement from the shop keeper.

