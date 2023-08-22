Last Updated:

Key Accused Wasim Khan Arrested In Nuh Violence Case

Key accused Wasim Khan arrested in Nuh violence case during an encounter in Haryana.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Apoorva Shukla
Nuh violence

Wasim Khan, key accused in Nuh violence, arrested by Haryana Police I Image: Republic


Wasim Khan, key accused in the Nuh violence case, has been arrested today by Haryana Police. A police team nabbed Khan during an encounter which took place at Tawadu in Haryana. Multiple rounds of fire was exchaned between the police and the accused during which Khan sustained bullet injuries. The accused has been admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital for treatment.  The police team has recovered an illegal country-made firearm. 

This is breaking news. More updates to follow.

First Published:
