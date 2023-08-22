Key Accused Wasim Khan Arrested In Nuh Violence Case

Wasim Khan, key accused in the Nuh violence case, has been arrested today by Haryana Police. A police team nabbed Khan during an encounter which took place at Tawadu in Haryana. Multiple rounds of fire was exchaned between the police and the accused during which Khan sustained bullet injuries. The accused has been admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital for treatment. The police team has recovered an illegal country-made firearm.

This is breaking news. More updates to follow.