Key Cases Before SC & Delhi HC On June 30; Pleas Against Baba Ramdev & Fake Vaccines Due

On June 30, the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court are set to hear proceedings in crucial matters. Much talked about pleas, such as that against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's remarks on allopathy medical practitioners and a batch of petitions regarding COVID-19 crisis management are on cause lists of the said courts. Another crucial matter before Delhi HC over religious conversions is scheduled for tomorrow too.

1. Multiple FIRs lodged against Baba Ramdev

On June 30, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana-led bench will hear Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's plea challenging multiple FIRs registered against him after he passed remarks regarding allopathy, its practitioners and its effectiveness in treating COVID-19. Indian Medical Association demanded to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act after being triggered by a video being circulated on social media wherein Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid science').

2. COVID-19 Management Petitions

Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions regarding the management of COVID-19 crisis across the country. The Centre had recently told SC that it was "continuously preparing" in the fight against the pandemic in States/Union Territories and infrastructure to deal with a future resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

3. Ex-gratia compensation for COVID-19 deaths

Supreme Court will pronounce its direction on a petition seeking ex-gratia compensation to next of kin of deceased COVID-19 patients or COVID-19 related deaths. Earlier, the Centre had told the top court that it cannot afford to pay ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of people who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Earlier the Centre claimed it was beyond its fiscal ability and finances of central and state governments by being under severe strain, the apex court however opined that it was not the case of a government to argue with “it does not have money".

Before High Court of Delhi

1. UP Religious Conversion

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court is set to hear plea of a Hindu woman who had converted to Islam. She has moved the Court to seek protection against an antagonised Uttar Pradesh Police. In the said plea, the woman claims that there existed an extreme threat to her life and her immediate family members from UP Police.

2. Class X Evaluation

Delhi High Court will hear the plea filed by Justice for All foundation seeking directions from CBSE affiliated schools to publish a rationale document for evaluation criterion of Class 10 students.

3. Newsclick ED Probe

High Court of Delhi will continue hearing the plea by filed by news portal Newsclick seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED against the portal and its founders. The allegations against the petitioner company PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd is that it had allegedly received foreign direct investment by over-valuing the share to avoid the cap on Foreign Direct Investment requirement.

4. Plea against fake vaccines

The Court, on Wednesday, will hear the petition filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking appropriate directions and/or orders to the authorities in concern for protection from spurious and fake COVID-19 vaccines. The plea has asked the guidelines be made under Disaster Management Act or under any other statute by constituting a high powered committee. The lawyer has sought that the committee is headed by an SC retired judge. The plea seeks to prevent fake vaccine circulation and advertising by any organisation or online app.