Key Cases Before SC On Sep 26: From Farmer Protest On Delhi Border To Italian Marines Case

On September 27, the Supreme Court will hear proceedings on two important matters. The Apex court will resume hearing the matter related to removing farmers from Delhi borders. The top court will also hear a petition seeking a stay of the disbursement of compensation to the families of the two Kerala fishermen in connection with two Italian marines case.

Here is a summary of advancements on different matters before the Supreme Court on September 27:

Plea to remove farmers squatting on the borders of Delhi

Supreme Court to resume hearing matter related to road blockades on the national capital's borders due to farmers' protest. Petitioner Monica Agarwal, a Noida resident has complained that commuting to and fro between Delhi and Noida has become a nightmare due to roadblocks because of the farmers’ protest.

During the last hearing, Supreme Court took a nuanced stand saying farmers have the right to protest but the agitation should not hinder traffic or public movement. Court had asked the Central, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to take stock of the ground situation and find a solution to roadblocks because of the farmers’ protest.

Italian Marines case

Supreme Court will hear the petitions tomorrow seeking a direction from it for a stay of the disbursement of compensation to the families of the two Kerala fishermen in connection with two Italian marines case.

The Apex Court had, in its order earlier, closed all the proceedings in India against two Italian Marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, after it considered the fact that the amount of Rs 10 crore had been deposited by the Italy government before it.