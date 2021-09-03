Key Cases To Be Heard On Sept 3 Include Those Of Sajjan Kumar, Umar Khalid & Honey Singh

On September 3, the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court along with other courts in the national capital are set to hear a handful of key matters. They include former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the contempt of court proceedings against the RBI Governor, Shaktikant Das etc.

Additionally, the High Court of Delhi will hear the plea against Afghan nationals protestors outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) office seeking refugee status. It will also hear a bail plea of an accused in the Delhi Riots case.

Honey Singh is set to appear before the Tis Hazari Court pertaining to the domestic violence charges pressed by his wife.

Supreme Court of India

Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking interim bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by former Member of Parliament (MP) of Congress Party, Sajjan Kumar, who is at present undergoing life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking immediate interim bail on his worsening health condition.

The Supreme Court had in its last hearing asked the CBI, to find out and ascertain his medical (health) condition as he has sought immediate interim bail on his "worsening health grounds". The CBI has been asked to file an affidavit by September 06.

Amrapali Real Estate case

On Spetember 3, Supreme Court will also hear the Amrapali real estate case. The petitions were filed after the home buyers failed to get their homes at the right time as committed by the builders. Previously, the Supreme Court had rejected handing over the project to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and directed La Residentia to construct and complete the construction of 632 units in the feud.

Pleas seekiing contempt action against RBI Governor

Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the RBI Governor, Shaktikant Das, Chief Executive of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and others concerned for allegedly flouting the SC's earlier order, by turning and declaring the account of the petitioners as Non Performing Assets (NPA) in connection with loan moratorium matter.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, will tomorrow hear the batch of petitions.

The batch of contempt petitions was filed before the Supreme Court by various petitioners -- Aslam Trading Company, Mandeep Singh Bhasin, Umrazz Trading Corporation, Ajay Hotel and Restaurant, M/S Azeez Trading Company, Ajay Kumar B Makane and Tarun Polymers -- through their lawyer Vishal Tiwari.

Delhi High Court

Plea against Afghanistan protests outside UNHCR

Court will continue hearing on the plea against the Afghan nationals protesting outside UNHCR office in Delhi

Delhi riots bail

Court will pronounce order on the bail application of Mohd Arif, one of the accused in the Delhi Riots case.

Plea against FCRA proceedings

Court to continue hearing on a plea filed by Shree Swaminarayan Mandir NGO which is aggrieved by its inability to file its annual return for Financial Year 2019-20, as mandated under the FCRA due to the technical difficulties in filing form FC-4 electronically on the FCRA portal of MHA.

Karkardooma Court

UMAR KHALID BAIL

Court to continue hearing on the bail application filed by Umar Khalid in the main conspiracy case relating to Delhi Riots.

Tis Hazari Court

HONEY SINGH TO APPEAR BEFORE COURT

Honey Singh to appear before the court in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Image: PTI & @asliyoyo/Twitter