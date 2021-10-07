Key Court Cases On Oct 7: From Lakhimpur Kheri Violence To Avantha Group Promoter's Bail

On October 7, the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court along with other courts in the national capital will be hearing proceedings of a handful of noteworthy and relevant matters. From the top court hearing the suo moto cognisance of the alleged Lakhimpur Kheri violence to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging sex-selective surgeries in infants, the courts will hear proceedings of these matters. In addition, Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar's bail plea will be heard before the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday.

IN SUPREME COURT

Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court will hear the suo moto cognisance (SMC) of the alleged incident of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter. The SMC case will be heard on October 7 by a three-judge Bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Female candidates' admissions in NDA

The Apex Court on October 7 will hear the petition filed by Kush Kalra, seeking appropriate directions to induct women candidates in the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA).

IN HIGH COURT OF DELHI

Ban on medical sex-selective surgeries on infants

A PIL seeks ban on medical unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children.

Licencing sound systems during public functions

The Court is set to hear a plea seeking direction for issuance of a grant of licence for playing sound system during public functions

The Court will hear the plea of families of five seafarers stranded in Iran, sought direction to provide legal and counsellor service to seafarers and secure their repatriation.

Vacancy in Appellate Tribunal of Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The Delhi High Court to hear plea seeking fixation of time frame to make the Appellate Tribunal of Prevention of Money Laundering Act functional to fill up the vacant post.

Cruise Ship Drug Bust by NCB

The Delhi High Court to continue to hear a plea of Delhi-based event organiser Arjun Jain aggrieved by media reports from news channel India Today, over his alleged involvement in the case despite no summons issued to him by the NCB.

YouTuber Karl Rock's wife's plea

The Delhi High Court to hear the plea of New Zealand-origin YouTuber Karl Rock's wife's plea challenging the blacklisting of the YouTuber's visa. The Centre had earlier informed the Delhi HC that the YouTuber, of Kiwi origin, was blacklisted for violation of visa norms as he violated rules by profit-making from his business in a foreign land (India) on a tourist visa.

IN ROUSE AVENUE COURT

Avantha Group Promoter Gautam Thapar's bail plea

The court will hear arguments on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the money laundering case against him. Thapar was booked on August 3 following a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his offices and residence at multiple locations across Mumbai and Delhi. The case pertains to an alleged breach of trust, forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation of public funds between years 2017 and 2019, and incurred losses to Yes Bank of a significant Rs 466.51 crores. Subsequently, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd and others and he was remanded to 10 days of custody under the ED.

Image: Instagram/@iamkarlrock, PTI, Twitter/@CordeliaCruises