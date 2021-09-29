Key Court Cases On Sep 29: From Bombay HC's 'skin-to-skin' Verdict To Sale Of Firecrackers

On September 28, the Supreme Court along with the Delhi High Court and other district courts in the national capital will witness proceedings of a handful of noteworthy and relevant matters. From a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's 'skin to skin contact' verdict, a plea on a complete ban on firecrackers, to a plea seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the Delhi Cantt rape victim's family on Twitter unabashedly, the judiciary is all set to conduct the hearings on the aforementioned cases and more.

In Supreme Court of India

Plea challenging 'skin to skin contact' verdict of Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court will hear the plea challenging the Bombay High Court verdict stating that groping a minor's breast without a "skin to skin contact" cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Plea of 40 death row convicts

The Top Court will hear the review petition of the death sentence filed by a convict, Mohd Ashfaq. He has been sentenced to death for his involvement in the Red Fort attack case.

Gandhi Family Tax matter in National Herald case

The Apex Court will hear the list of the appeals filed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing their income tax from the year 2011-2012 to be reassessed by the Income Tax Department.

Plea regarding sale of fire crackers on Diwali

The top court will continue hearing on the petition seeking to exhaustively ban the sale of firecrackers during festivities, especially on Diwali. Last year, while hearing the matter, the court had imposed an absolute ban on the sale of firecrackers.

In the High Court of Delhi

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Document Leak Case

The Delhi HC is set to hear the bail plea of CBI's Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari and Lawyer Anand Daga in connection with an alleged corruption case pertaining to the leak of confidential information in a separate case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Plea challenging upper age limit of bachelors in Veterinary Science

The Court will hear a plea challenging the upper-age limit of 25 years, as a criterion for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree courses nationwide.

Properties owned by Waqf Board in Central Vista Project

The Delhi High Court to continue hearing on the petition which urged the Delhi HC to issue direction to the Centre to preserve the original shape, form and use of all the Waqf properties situated in or around the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Former Judge IM Qudussi graft case

The Delhi HC is set to continue hearing on CBI's challenge to the trial court order which set aside its notice seeking certain information in connection with a graft case against former Judge IM Quddusi.

In Rouse Avenue Court

Complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his tweet disclosing identity of rape victim's family

The Delhi HC will continue to hear a private complaint case filed against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of disclosing the identity of the minor rape victim in the Delhi Cantt rape case. In the previous hearing, the court sought action taken report (ATR) in the matter from the Delhi Police.

In Patiala House Court

Delhi Cantt rape case

The Tihar Jail Authorities to produce all alleged gangrape accused in Delhi Cantt minor rape case before the sessions court in the national capital.

Image: PTI/Twitter/Pixabay/Representative