Key Handler Of Cross-border Narco-terror Module Arrested By SIA In Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) officials have arrested a key handler of a Pakistan-backed narco-terror module from Poonch district of Jammu. Identified as Liyaqat, a shopkeeper who runs a provisions store in Poonch, the accused allegedly played a key role in assisting another conspirator Mohammad Javed, who was arrested a few days ago by SIA officials from Delhi.

SIA officials informed Republic that a team of SIA led by DyDP Rafiq Manhas, Inspectors Lakhvir, Vinod, Anil Sharma, Head Constable Ilyas, Vikas Razdan assisted by other officials of SIA, Jammu, arrested Liyaqat from Poonch. An FIR has been registered in the case at Poonch police station.

Earlier on August 19, J&K SIA officials had arrested Mohammad Javed, a resident of Poonch, from Delhi in a case linked to smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 30, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco-terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border to Poonch. The accused were intercepted by Sikh LI and apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs and heroin. Cash worth Rs 2.5 crore and US currency over $1,500 were also recovered from the possession of smuggler Rafiq Lala, who was arrested on May 30.

Investigation revealed that the group of four was being supervised by key accused Mohammad Javed. It also came to light that Liyaqat had played an important role in planning the entire conspiracy with Mohammad Javed and other accused persons. Liyaqat had also provided material assistance in carrying out the conspiracy and assisted Mohammad Javed to abscond after the case was registered. The case was transferred for investigation to SIA, Jammu.

SIA said that further investigation into aspects of cross-border operation of this narco-terror syndicate of smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics consignments across the border is on along with probe into aspects of amassing disproportionate wealth in short periods of time as is seen in the current case being investigated.