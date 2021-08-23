Key MHA Meeting Called In Delhi; Security Situation At LoC, International Border On Agenda

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh and Jammy ADG Mukesh Singh will be chairing a key meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the situation at LoC (Line of Control) and the international borders will be discussed in the meeting. This meeting is crucial as it comes after the Taliban's control over Afghanistan can significantly impact J&K. This key meeting will be attended by J&K DGP, Jammu ADG, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials of the Home Ministry.

Pakistan was among the first countries which came out in support of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan in the wake of the withdrawal of American forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan and many Pakistani ministers have made controversial statements, saying the Taliban are not "bad people" and are trying to govern Afghanistan through principles of Islam.

Since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, many attempts have been made to push terrorists, weapons and drugs from the Pakistani side to the Indian territory. Not only this, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which are two major Pakistan terror outfits, have joined hands with the Taliban. JeM & LeT were also seen taking part in the rally and firing celebratory shots in the air over the Taliban's takeover.

Earlier, during the day, J&K Police officials and other officials from the Home Ministry department of J&K had held a meeting with the telecom service provides. However, the agenda of this meeting hasn't been shared yet.

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 14, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 15, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners in leaving the country.

