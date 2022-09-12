Key Takeaways From Varanasi District Court's Verdict On Gyanvapi Mosque Case

The Varanasi District Court on September 12 rejected the petition by the Muslim side questioning the maintainability of a plea seeking permission for worshipping Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. A single bench of District Judge AK Vishvesh ordered that it would continue hearing the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple. Here are the key takeaways from the court's order:

Whether the suit of the plaintiffs is barred by Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991?

The Court said that the argument of the Muslim side does not seem to be convincing because the petitioner argued that the Hindus were not parties in the above suit and their application for impleadment in the suit was rejected. "Therefore, the decree passed in the above-mentioned suit cannot have binding effect against the plaintiffs or the Hindu community and their right to worship cannot be defeated on the strength of the above-mentioned decree," it noted.

Moreover, the Varanasi court stated that the Hindu side were worshipping Maa Sringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ganesh at the disputed place since a long time till 1993. After 1993, they were allowed to worship only once in a year under the regulatory of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Thus, according to plaintiffs, they worshipped Maa Sringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman at the disputed place regularly even after 15th August, 1947. Therefore, The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 does not operate as bar on the suit of the plaintiffs and the suit of plaintiffs is not barred by Section 9 of the Act," the court said.

Whether the suit of the plaintiffs is barred by Section 85 of The Waqf Act 1995

In the present case, the plaintiffs have claimed relief that they should be allowed to worship the deities of Maa Sringar Gauri and other Gods and Goddesses in the disputed property but such relief is not covered under Sections 33, 35, 47, 48, 51, 54, 61, 64, 67, 72, & 73 of the Waqf Act. Therefore, the jurisdiction of this court to entertain the present suit is not barred.

The Hindu side had claimed relief that they should be permitted to worship Maa Sringar Gauri and other gods at the disputed property but "such relief is not covered under Sections 33, 35, 47, 48, 51, 54, 61, 64, 67, 72, and 73 of the Waqf Act". Therefore, the jurisdiction of this court to entertain the present suit is not barred, the bench said.

The beach said that the bar under Section 85 of the Waqf Act does not operate in the present case because the plaintiffs are non-Muslims and strangers to the alleged Waqf created at the disputed property and relief claimed in the suit is not covered under Sections 33, 35, 47, 48, 51, 54, 61, 64, 67, 72 and 73 of the Waqf Act. "Hence, the suit of the plaintiffs is not barred by Section 85 of the Waqf Act 1995," the court expressed.

Whether the suit of plaintiffs is barred by Uttar Pradesh Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983

The Varanasi court stated that the defendant failed to prove that the suit of the Hindu side is barred by the UP Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983. It said that no bar has been imposed by the Act regarding a suit claiming the right to worship idols installed in the endowment within the premises of the temple or outside.

"Therefore, defendant no.4 failed to prove that the suit of the plaintiffs is barred by the U.P. Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983," the court said.

District Judge AK Vishvesh concluded that the suit of the plaintiffs is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act 1995 and the U.P. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 and dismissed the application 35C filed by the Muslim side.

Gyanvapi verdict order: Key pointers

Court says Hindu side not barred by Section 4 of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act

Bench opines Section 85 of Waqf Act does not operate in the present case

District Judge AK Vishvesh concludes that the suit of Hindu side is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act

Application 35C filed by the Muslim side under Order 7 Rule 11 C.P.C. dismissed.

The next hearing in the case will take place on September 22.

Image: PTI, ANI