Khajuraho: Clashes Break Out Between Congress MLAs Over Illegal Sand Trucks

In Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh clashes broke out between Congress MLAs and workers who engaged in a fistfight after their trucks carrying illegal sand were stopped. The ruckus broke out between former and present Congress workers when the former MLAs stalled around 10 Congress trucks that were carrying illegal sand from mines.

Read: 'Illegal sand mining an ongoing problem,' admits MP Minister for Mineral Resources

Clashes between the two groups soon turned violent after the groups began to vandalize the vehicles nearby and destroy public property. The CCTV footage which was accessed by Republic TV shows the fistfight that broke out between the workers. The police have booked 10 people in the case.

This shocking incident highlights how political parties in power have been openly engaging in illegal sand mining in the State. The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh has accepted that illegal sand mining has been a long term problem in the state on numerous occasions.

Read: Illegal Sand Mining case: BSP leader comes under CBI scanner