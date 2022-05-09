After Khalistani flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur directed the state police to constitute Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the provocation incident that took place on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday over the Khalistani flag incident, CM Thakur said, "The state government has directed the state police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DIG rank officer. This six-member SIT will find each and every detail of the case and will coordinate with the state and central agencies." He also hinted that the case would be handed over to central agencies but the decision will be taken only after some input from the SIT.

"FIR has been registered against whoever tied Khalistani flags and wrote Khalistan outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today. The investigation process has been initiated; efforts are on to nab them as soon as possible," CM Thakur told reporters. On the allegations made by Congress, Thakur said that it was not right to answer political comments on the matter, stressing further that the case would be taken to a logical end.

'Cowardly act in the dark of night': CM Thakur

Moments after Republic accessed the visuals of Khalisatni flags tied to the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, CM Thakur condemned the incident and called it a 'cowardly act'. "I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night." Speaking about security at the Legislative Assembly, Thakur said, "Only winter sessions take place in this assembly, so only during that time more security is required. Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Thakur said in his tweet on Sunday.

While speaking with ANI on the matter, Thakur said, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong."

Khalistani provocation outside Himachal assembly

Earlier on Sunday, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly In Dharamshala. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing found on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under 153-A, 153-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the case. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been named as the 'main accused' in the matter, the police added. Notably, earlier in March, Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, and in response, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan.