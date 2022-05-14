Khalistan Flag Provocation: Second Accused Nabbed By Himachal Police, Informs CM Thakur

Days, after 'Khalistan' flags were found hoisted and slogans written on the wall of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly building in Dharamshala, a second person has been arrested in connection to the case by the Punjab Police on Saturday. The second accused Paramjit Singh was arrested following a joint operation by the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Police, reported ANI.

Informing about the same, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur also took to Twitter and claimed that every Himachali is united against the forces dividing the country. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "Another person who put up Khalistani flags and wrote slogans on the wall in Dharamsala has also been arrested from Punjab. Every Himachali is united against the forces dividing the country. Long live Mother India Jai Hind, Jai Himachal."

धर्मशाला में खालीस्तानी झंडे लगाने और दीवार पर स्लोगन लिखने वाले दूसरे व्यक्ति को भी पंजाब से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।



देश को बांटने वाली ताकतों के खिलाफ हर हिमाचली एकजुट है।



भारत माता की जय

जय हिंद, जय हिमाचल। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 13, 2022

Rupnagar SSP Dr Sandeep Garg while speaking to ANI broke down the details of the operation and said that in a joint operation with the Himachal Pradesh police, the second accused who is a resident of Morinda has been arrested for putting up pro-Khalistan flags and writing slogans on the wall of the state Assembly. Garg further also informed that the accused has admitted the act during interrogation that he along with his accomplice had put up Khalistan banners outside the mini-secretariat complex in Ropar, Punjab on April 13.

In the meantime, the accused have been handed over to Himachal Police. The Ropar Police will bring the accused back on a protection warrant. His other accomplice has been identified and will be nabbed soon, he further informed.

Khalistan provocation in Himachal

Earlier this week, Khalistani flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly followed by slogans written on the walls of the gates. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicated that the act was carried out with the intent to provoke terror in the region.

Later, the flags and inscriptions were removed and an FIR was also filed under sections 153-A, 153-B IPC, and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 concerning the incident. Also, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was added to the FIR.

The first accused was later arrested by the Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday in connection to the case. Informing about the same, CM Jairam Thakur told the media that one of the two miscreants was nabbed earlier today and the hunt is on for the second accused.

Image: ANI