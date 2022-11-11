Khalistan Group-ISI Link Emerges In Faridkot Murder; Delhi Police Arrests 3 Accused

In a huge development, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three accused responsible for the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh Kataria. The police apprehended them by conducting a raid in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Bakshiwala Police Station in the Patiala district of Punjab. The arrested persons include a 26-year-old man named Jitender and two juveniles. While the Punjab police intelligence unit and Delhi police counter-intelligence unit had identified all 6 shooters, efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Four of them hail from Haryana whereas two of them are from Punjab. The accused were reportedly working on the directives of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh Rinda and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As per sources, this is a clear indication of a Khalistani group-ISI link in this murder. Incidentally, the role of the ISI also came under the scanner in the murder of Sudhir Suri, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. Suri was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Gopal Mandir in Amritsar on November 4.

#RepublicExclusive | Murder of sacrilege case accused in Faridkot: 3 arrested by Delhi Police, Khalistani group-ISI link emerges - https://t.co/5msed4rohh pic.twitter.com/k8vc5SucCu — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

Faridkot murder

Pradeep Singh Kataria, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda was shot dead at Kotkapura in Punjab's Faridkot district at 7.15 am on Thursday. As per the police, 60 bullets were fired by the assailants. The incident took place when Kataria was opening his shop in Kotkapura. Moreover, his gunman also sustained bullet injuries during the firing. Accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, Kataria was out on bail. In 2019, another Dera follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo was attacked inside the Nabha jail by some inmates and succumbed to his injuries.

Shiv Sena leader's killing

Punjab was witness to another dastardly killing recently when Shiv Sena's (Uddhav's faction) Sudhir Suri was shot at during an agitation. Republic TV accessed a video of a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla who is closely associated with the ISI. In the video, he is seen celebrating the killing of Suri and also warning specific individuals living in Punjab that they will be killed.