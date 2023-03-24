Khalistan Symbols, Anti-national Material Recovered From Amritpal Singh's Aide's Phone

As fugitive Amritpal Singh remains untraceable, the Punjab police recovered incriminating anti-national materials from the phone of one of the jailed close aides of 'Waris Punjab De' chief.

Khalistan symbols & anti-national material in Amritpal's aide's phone

On Friday, the Khanna police informed one of the arrested associates identified as Tajinder Singh Gill's phone was analysed which revealed the pictures and videos of the emblem as well as the logo of the proposed Khalistan state, including the emblem of several provinces of the proposed Khalistan State. The hologram logo of the nascent militia force Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (A.K.F.) was also accessed. The police further stated that due to timely action, such details have been recovered and an investigation is underway.

While addressing a press briefing, SSP Khanna informed, "The analysis of Tajinder Singh Gill's phone shows photos and videos of the State emblem and logo of proposed Khalistan state, emblem of several provinces in of proposed Khalistan State. Currency bills (10 Khalistani dollars) of the proposed Khalistan state. Images consisting of the hologram Logo of AKF and its members with weapons were also there. Driving license photo of a Pakistani national is also recovered."

SSP further said, "The above-mentioned incriminating material shows the sinister designs of this nascent militia force Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (A.K.F.) and the enormous threat they would have become for peace and harmony of Punjab and national security."

All of this has been averted by the timely action of the Punjab Police. Further investigation is going on and forward-backwards linkages are being established, said SSP Khanna.

Arrested accused Tajinder Singh Gill in police custody

Amritpal, the radical preacher, is on the run after the Punjab Police arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began weeks after the storming of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. The episode raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

Police said that efforts are on to trace Amritpal Singh. A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant have been issued against the Khalistan sympathiser. Earlier today, the state police extended its manhunt as Singh's poster has been put up near the Nepal border and an alert has been issued across Uttarakhand.