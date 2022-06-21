Khalistani Slogans Seen On Wall Of Kali Mata Mandir In Sangrur, Punjab Police Books SFJ

In another shocking incident, slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were spotted at the gate of Kali Mata temple in Sangrur, Punjab in the run-up to the by-polls in the region. According to the Punjab Police, remarks on the Referendum 2020 were spotted sprayed in thick black paint on the backside gate and wall of the temple. This came ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Sangrur.

The police have lodged an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its legal counsel head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for the incident. Gurpatwant Pannun has been booked for spreading hatred, among different communities and conspiring to disturb the peace of the state.

"The case has been registered against him for trying to spread hatred and enmity among various communities, and conspiring to disturb peace and tranquility of the country, specifically Punjab," said the Sangrur Police.

"On the night of June 19-20, some slogans about-- 'Referendum 20-20, January 2023 and Punjab da hall Khalistan SFJ 26 January' were written on backside gate and wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir, Sangrur with black spray paint. Regarding this, a video went viral on social media in which, Gurpatwant Pannun, who allegedly runs this unlawful association SFJ, is proclaiming it's a responsibility," it added.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 153 A, 153 B,120 B, Section 13, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement to Public Property Act.

This is not the first time that Khalistani groups have challenged Punjab's law and order. Ahead of Kejriwal's visit to Jalandhar, Pro-Khalistani imprints were seen on the walls of the city's Devi Talab Mandir on June 11.

SFJ threatens to kill Bhagwant Mann

Just days ago, the Punjab Police's cyber crime cell had also registered a case against Gurpatwant Pannun, for allegedly provoking Indians and Punjabis through his social media content. A case was registered in the State Cyber Police Station of Mohali after Vikas Bhatia, Inspector of the State Cyber Crime Station lodged a complaint against the SFJ chief on grounds of 'provoking violent extremism' and triggering violence with an intent to cause riots.

Notably, the extremist body had issued a fresh threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier this month asking him to 'learn' from the assassination of former CM Beant Singh and withdraw para-military forces from Sri Darbar Sahib. Warning Mann against confronting pro-Khalistani elements in the state, Pannun had asked the Punjab CM to 'be ready to face consequences as Beant Singh did.'