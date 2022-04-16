Republic Media Network on Saturday reported from the violence site in Gujarat's Khabhat where stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession on April 10. According to Republic's investigation, the rioters flung stones at the procession from the rooftop of the building adjacent to the road.

According to the sources, police are also investigating the foreign funding angle. Reportedly, several Maulvis have also been taken into custody. The sources also reported that at least 11 bank accounts are under investigation by local police and the SIT formed after the Khambhat violence.

On Friday, the local administration used bulldozers to remove illegal structures in Khambat. Apart from wooden cabins and concrete structures, the local administration also cleared bushes in the Shakarpura area which were allegedly used by miscreants to hide after throwing stones at the procession.

"Three cabins were destroyed yesterday by the administration without notice. We were only given 10 minutes to take out belongings from the cabins," a local woman told Republic TV.

On Ram Navami, clashes broke out between two communities in Khambhat after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in the Shakarpura area, police said. Anand SP Ajit Rajian had said that communal violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy" hatched by a sleeper module to achieve dominance of the Muslim community in the town.

11 people have been arrested during the probe. A senior citizen was killed and another wounded in the violence.

Reportedly, a new kind of modus operandi was used by the miscreants who were carrying out this conspiracy. According to police, sleeper cell module was used where the conspirators did not know each other. Police said one person who was responsible for raising funds did not know the other person who was responsible for collecting stones.

Congress terms demolition drive unconstitutional

Congress MLAs Imran Khedawala and Gyasuddin Shaikh have termed the demolition drive unconstitutional and a violation. Both the MLAs talked to Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on phone and requested him to immediately stop the anti-encroachment drive. They alleged that the drive was launched without following the due process of law.

The Congress leaders said that the owners of these properties should be served notices first and given a chance to furnish documents and proof about the legality of construction.