Khan Market O2 Case: ED Raids Properties Of Navneet Kalra, Father-in-law & Gagan Duggal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids on the properties belonging to Khan Market Oxygen racket accused Navneet Kalra, his father-in-law, and Gagan Duggal in Delhi and Gurugram. The searches were carried out at 13 locations/properties of the accused. The ED has seized laptops, pen drives and multiple property documents.

According to informed sources in ED, the duo had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in past one month and sold to the public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators are made with German technology. The forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed that they are extremely inferior quality equipment. The sources said the duo took advantage of a raging pandemic and made huge profits by cheating the public.

During searches, ED officials also found more than 150 foreign brand liquor bottles at Kalra’s house on Mandi Road, Mehrauli.

Several incriminating documents and digital devices have also been seized by ED officials. The locations included the residences of Navneet Kalra and Gagan Duggal on Mandi Road and Kalra’s restaurants (Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju, Town Hall) and Dayal Opticals in upscale Khan market. Bank lockers of Kalra were also searched by the ED officials.

Navneet Kalra in 14-days judicial custody

Navneet Kalra was sent to 14 days judicial custody on May 20 in the Khan Market Oxygen hoarding racket. Prior to that, he was in three days police custody. Navneet Kalra, who is said to be the owner of the chain of restaurants from where Delhi Police seized 524 oxygen concentrators, was arrested on May 16 from his relatives' farmhouse. The Court heard the remand plea and observed that there was no need for further Police custody, observing that all the recoveries had already been made and what remains is mere confrontation. His bail application is set to be heard on Saturday.

During the three days of police custody, Kalra was taken to Khan Market by the Delhi Police to recreate the Oxygen racket that was being operated from the famous South Delhi colony. After South Delhi, Kalra was taken to the Lodhi colony to re-create the crime scene. The police has registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

The Khan Market Oxygen racket

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the Disaster Management Act is in effect and medical resources are proving to be scare due to the alarming surge of patients affected due to COVID-19, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

As per the invoices, each Oxygen concentrator that had been procured in bulk for not more than Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 from Hong Kong and China was being sold in India between Rs 50,000- Rs 70,000. Nearly 5,000 such Oxygen concentrators were sold in April 2021, and another 1,800 in May at the hiked prices.