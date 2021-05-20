Khan Market O2 Case: Navneet Kalra Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody; 'all Recoveries Made'

After three days of police custody, Navneet Kalra has now been sent to 14 days judicial custody in the Khan Market Oxygen hoarding racket. The order was pronounced by Duty MM Aakanksha Garg against the police's demand of another five days of custody. Navneet Kalra, who is said to be the owner of the chain of restaurants from where Delhi Police seized 524 oxygen concentrators, was arrested on May 16 from his relatives' farmhouse. Hearing the remand plea, the court said there was no need for Police custody, observing that all the recoveries had already been made and what remains is mere confrontation. His bail application is set to be heard on Saturday.

Earlier, the Saket Court had sent Kalra to three days of police custody after Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case which was followed by Delhi High Court declining to give him interim protection from arrest. Expressing agreement with the trial court's order, the court had adjourned the matter to May 18.

During the three days of police custody, Kalra was taken to Khan Market by the Delhi Police to recreate the Oxygen racket that was being operated from the famous South Delhi colony. After South Delhi, Kalra was taken to Lodhi colony to re-create the crime scene. The police has registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

PDF of Navneet Kalra JC Order and Bail App. Order by Republic on Scribd

The Khan Market oxygen racket case

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants. The police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. According to the police, the accused persons are involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Moreover, it claimed that Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna was overseeing the import of oxygen concentrators and their sale at high prices. 5 persons including Khanna, a sales executive, and the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Kalra owing to the apprehension that he might try to flee the country. On May 12, 4 of the accused including Khanna were granted bail by the Saket court subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and surety of the like amount.