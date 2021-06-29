Khan Market O2 Racket: SC Seeks Delhi Police's Response Over Plea On Seized Concentrators

In a key development in Khan market O2 racket case, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a notice on the plea filed by Matrix Cellular (International) Services Private Limited challenging the Delhi High Court (HC) dismissing its appeal to release oxygen concentrators sized by the Delhi Police amid the pandemic.

Matrix Cellular: There was no law that fixed price of O2 concentrators'

The SC three-judge bench of Justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai while issuing notice heard Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing on behalf of Matrix Cellular. Stating that the High Court had not considered the plea regarding the release of the seized oxygen concentrators worth Rs 3.5 crore, Mukul Rohatgi said that there was no law that fixed the price of oxygen concentrators at the time of FIR.

Mukul Rohatgi said, "FIR was lodged on May 5, 2021, and then there was no bar on selling them at higher prices. The company had bought the items from abroad and all kinds of taxes were paid to them before selling."

Delhi HC dismisses Matrix Cellular's plea to release O2 concentrators seized by Police

Earlier on May 28, the Delhi HC had dismissed Matrix Cellular Services' plea, requesting the release of its seized oxygen concentrators by the Delhi Police. The court had remarked that the company sold 'untested' equipment to desperate people at exorbitant prices for making false representations at a time when there was a surge in COVID cases and a severe lack of oxygen supply for patients. Justice Yogesh Khanna, while denying any relief to the company, further said that it had allegedly sold the concentrators at huge profit margins "in contravention of laws, rules and executive orders".

On May 12, the Delhi Court had granted bail to the four accused arrested in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in restaurants in South Delhi, including Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav, Khanna. While granting bail to the four accused, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Arun Kumar Garg, had asked them to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000. Besides Matrix Cellular CEO, three other accused in the case were Gaurav Suri, Satish Sethi, Vikrant. They were arrested under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 420/188/ 120B/34 IPC was registered at police station Lodhi Colony.

(Image: PTI)