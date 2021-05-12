Khan Market Oxygen Racket: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Matrix Cellular CEO Khanna, 3 Others

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna and three others in the Khan Market Oxygen Hoarding and black marketing case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Gupta granted bail to Khanna, Matrix Cellular Vice President Gaurav Suri and two others on furnishing a personal bail bond of Rs. 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The order on the bail application of another accused Hitesh would be pronounced o Thursday. The court had on Tuesday reserved its order on the said bail applications.

When the matter was heard on Tuesday, the court questioned Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava as to how a violation was carried out by the accused under section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act. APP Srivastava responded that he would need some time to reply on that, to which the court retaliated, "Why do you need time to argue your own case?" However, Srivastava continued to make the request following which the court reprimanded him and said, "I can't keep waiting for you and keep the proceedings on till 8 pm at night."

As the hearing proceeded further, the court went on to examine the case diaries given by the police. The prosecution then began making submissions on the point of a prima facie offence being committed under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The prosecution said that deficit quality concentrators were being supplied to the needy people at exorbitant prices.

Following the submissions made by the prosecution, the court said, "If Chinese goods aren't good in quality, why is this being imported? If govt orders its good, but it's not the case otherwise...you can't invoke section 420 IPC like this."

The court further said that the only violation police could invoke is that they are selling it above the MRP. "Tell me which non-bailable offence is prima facie made out, then only the question of custody comes in," the court told the Delhi Police counsel.

The court was then informed by the public prosecutor they (accused persons) were in other businesses, then when the second wave broke, they started importing these goods knowing that the people would have no option but to buy it whatsoever price charged. The court then questioned, "Govt had the power to regulate prices, did they do it...Is doing business a crime...if you think High Court order was violated, you should have approached for Contempt of Court."

"Can you pick people if govt or state hasn't completed its responsibilities," the judge said further. "For an offence, you're curtailing someone's liberty and this is the reason courts are functioning during the pandemic. We all have lost someone and the general public is dying but this doesn't mean you can put people behind bars...emotions have to been kept aside," said the judge.

Investigating Officer Sub Inspector Kamal apprised the court regarding certain quotations and screenshots. "Where have you got these screenshots," the Court asked. The mobile phones were seized during the raids at Nege Ju restaurant, Kamal responded. He was then asked by the judge to submit a PDF containing all the screenshots.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, Trideep Pais, Advocate Samudra Sarangi, Shabir Panag opposed the case by the prosecution and clearly stated, "If they need my custody, they would have to make out a case against me." Relying on various Supreme Court judgments, Mathur stated that initial custody is not the birthright of the probe agency. "They have been given right by the Supreme Court to even have a person out on anticipatory bail to come for investigation and custody can be granted," Mathur added