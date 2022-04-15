Khargone Violence: '148 Arrested & 42 FIRs Registered', Says SP; Curfew To Remain

In an exclusive update, Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani spoke to Republic about the ongoing investigation and the current situation in the region after communal violence erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. SP Kashwani said that they have arrested 148 people and registered 42 FIRs in the Khargone violence. He said on Thursday that police are maintaining communal harmony in the region and that the authorities will remove the curfew after the festivals.

"To maintain peace and harmony, curfew will not be removed in the festivals. We request people to celebrate at their homes," Khargone SP Rohit Kashwani said. He said that they are in discussion with the religious leaders and have asked for their support to maintain peace in Khargone. Speaking about the ongoing investigation, SP Kashwani said, "Investigation will be done in a fair manner." He further added that the police arrested 148 people and at the same time 42 FIRs have been registered against the accused in the Khargone violence. "Till now 148 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs have been registered," Kashwani said.

When Khargone SP Kashwani was asked about the alleged involvement of PFI and other such organisations, he said, "This is a serious matter." He further added, "We are investigating whether any organisation is involved in it or not." He confirmed that a thorough investigation into the Khargone violence will be conducted. "All things will get clear after the investigation. A detailed analysis will be done and we will find out who incited the violence," SP Kashwani said.

Fresh clashes reported in Anand Nagar area of Khargone

Days after the Khargone violence incident created a situation of tension in Madhya Pradesh, fresh clashes were reported from the neighbouring Anand Nagar area of Khargone on Thursday. This came at a time when the situation in the Khargone area continues to remain tense over clashes that took place on the occasion of the Ram Navami procession.

According to the reports, the situation in Khargone became tenser after clashes were reported from the Anand Nagar area after incidents of stone-pelting took place on late Thursday evening. Following this, the police forces immediately rushed to the spot and a heavy force has been deployed to evade any kind of escalations. Though the miscreants ran away immediately after the forces reached there.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has constituted a two-bench tribunal to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, a Ram Navami procession was attacked by a group of Islamists, most of them with their faces covered, hurling petrol bombs and stones in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Several videos have emerged and Republic Media Network has accessed over nine videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants can be seen standing on balconies, terraces and lanes pelting stones, damaging, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons suggesting a pre-planned conspiracy to malign the law and order situation in the region.