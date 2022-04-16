Khargone Violence: Peace & Order Yet To Be Restored After Heavy Police Deployment, Arrests

After the violence and communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during Ram Navami celebrations, heavy police force has been deployed in the Tabdi area of Madhya Pradesh. So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 158 accused individuals have been arrested.

In a Republic Media Exclusive, police were seeing standing closeby while stones were being pelted, houses were torched, petrol bombs were thrown and extreme acts of vandalism were carried out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. The violence broke out on April 10 and Saturday marking the sixth day of the curfew, the government is yet to restore order and peace in the area.

Intense police patrolling was reported on the streets of Khargone and a curfew is in place even after daylight. The curfew is being relaxed from 10 am to 12 noon every day to let people come out of their houses and buy basic necessities.

Meanwhile, police have reason to believe that the Popular Front of India (PFI) may have a hand in the Khargone clashes and other parties are also being interrogated for their possible involvement. People are imprisoned in their own houses, and the state’s devastation stands as testimony to the violence and panic faced by its residents.

On April 15, police made four arrests in association with the violence that erupted in Khargone during Ram Navami. The four people arrested are claimed to be members of a certain community who came to the locality under the guise of doing volunteer work. The police are currently questioning them, and they are being probed about the possibilities of foreign funding.

On April 10, several individuals, including police officers, were maimed as groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession, according to a police statement on the Khargone incident. The stone-throwing began right at the start of the procession, injuring four individuals including a police officer.

Khargone Communal Violence

In the Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, April 10, a Ram Navami procession was attacked by a mob, most of whom had their faces veiled, hurling petrol bombs and stones. Several videos have emerged, and Republic Media Network has accessed over nine videos of the violence and ransacking, in which miscreants can be seen pelting stones, damaging, setting ablaze properties, and brandishing weapons on balconies, terraces, and lanes, implying a pre-planned conspiracy to besmirch the region's law and order situation.

