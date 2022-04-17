Khargone Violence FIRs Accessed; Dozens Of Named And Unnamed Persons Booked

Republic has accessed two FIR copies in connection with the Khargone violence in Madhya Pradesh that broke out on April 10 during Ram Navami. Several individuals, including police officers, were maimed as groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. Both the FIRs were filed by a victim of the violence.

In one FIR copy regarding the Khargone violence case, 11 known people have been named, while 10 unknown miscreants have been named as culprits. In the second FIR, a case has been registered against nine known and 40-50 unknown miscreants.

'158 arrests & over 44 FIRs': Police

After the violence and communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during Ram Navami celebrations, a heavy police force has been deployed in the Tabdi area of Madhya Pradesh. So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 158 accused individuals have been arrested, according to the police officials.

In a Republic Media Exclusive, police were seen standing close by while stones were being pelted, houses were torched, petrol bombs were thrown and extreme acts of vandalism were carried out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. The violence broke out on April 10 and Saturday marking the sixth day of the curfew, the government is yet to restore order and peace in the area. Intense police patrolling was reported on the streets of Khargone and a curfew is in place even after daylight. The curfew is being relaxed from 10 am to 12 noon every day to let people come out of their houses and buy basic necessities.

'Strict action against perpetrators'

Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talking to ANI assured that the government will take strict action against the perpetrators while the victims will be compensated by the incumbent BJP-led state government. CM said that 10 houses were burnt or completely vandalised during the Khargone violence and added that the government has taken note of those properties and will re-build it soon. CM Chouhan also stated that the cost of repairing and restoring damaged houses will be borne by the state government but will later be recovered from the rioters.

Talking about the partially damaged houses, the CM of MP said, "The number of partially damaged houses is 70. They will also be rectified with the help of the government. Houses that are partially damaged will be repaired and then be made better."

Khargone Violence

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs on Sunday, April 10. Within minutes, the festivities had devolved into a horror scenario. In response to the riots in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of a tribunal to examine the losses and seek reparations from the rioters.