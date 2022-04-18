Khargone Violence: First Death Reported From Clash; Victim's Kin Alleges Police Negligence

After being missing for days following the Khargone violence in Madhya Pradesh, police have now found the body of 28-year-old Ibris Khan further confirming, the first death in the Ram Navami violence that took place last week. This came days after the man went missing after the Khargone violence broke out following which his family along with the police were actively searching for his whereabouts.

Speaking on the same, the police after recovering Ibris' body had immediately informed his family about the death after which his family arrived at the hospital to identify him. His family has also made serious allegations against the police alleging that he died due to the negligence of the police. Ibris Khan's brother Akhlakh said, "The police kept my brother's body hidden for 8 days. Yesterday I am being told that my brother's body is kept in Indore's MY Hospital".

Adding more to it, the family also alleged that the police had not giving registered a complaint about the missing man immediately and it was 3 days after the incident when an FIR of a missing person was registered was April 14. Notably, Ibris Khan was among the people who got injured due to stone-pelting and sword attacks during the Ram Navami procession on April 10.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister addresses a press conference on the first Khargone violence death

Speaking on the same, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressed a press conference and confirmed that the body of the missing man has been found in Indore. Further adding that the body was found on April 10, he said that it was not identified as no missing report was filed for days. "Days after we found the body, a missing report was filed and with the family's help, we identified the body. Further investigation will be now carried out", he added.

Further claiming that the actions are being taken against the rioters, Home Minister Mishra added that there is a law in Madhya Pradesh and the government will not let peace in society deteriorate in the state. He also congratulated the administration for carrying out peaceful Hanuman Jayanti processions at around 289 places this week.

These developments came after a violent communal clash broke out on April 10 during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone area. The clash led to a violent situation where people were seen pelting stones and attacking with swords at the procession.

Image: Republic World/PTI