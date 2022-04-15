Last Updated:

Khargone Violence: Fresh Clashes Reported From Anand Nagar; Heavy Police Force Deployed

The situation in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone became tenser after clashes were reported from the Anand Nagar area after incidents of stone-pelting took place.

Nikita Bishay

Days after the Khargone violence incident created a situation of tension in Madhya Pradesh, fresh clashes were reported from the neighbouring Anand Nagar area of Khargone on Thursday. This came at a time when the situation in the Khargone area continues to remain tense over clashes that took place on the occasion of the Ram Navami procession. 

According to the reports, the situation in Khargone became tenser after clashes were reported from the Anand Nagar area after incidents of stone-pelting took place on late Thursday evening. Following this, the police forces immediately rushed to the spot and a heavy force has been deployed to evade any kind of escalations. Though the miscreants ran away immediately after the forces reached there. 

However, refuting such reports, Additional DCP Ankit Jaiswal while speaking to the media said that it was all a rumour and no such incident took place in the area. "We received info on a stone-pelting incident in Anand Nagar, Khargone. Police reached the spot and found no such situation after probing. It was a rumour. 44 FIRs are registered and 148 people were arrested in this incident. We're analyzing video footage", he told the media. 

Khargone violence 

The incident took place on April 10 when a Ram Navami procession was passing through the Khargone area when a group of unknown miscreants started hurling stones at the procession further prompting the police to use tear gas shells and baton charge to disperse the crowd. However, it took a violent turn and triggered communal violence leading to arson. 

Properties were vandalised, vehicles and houses were set ablaze and many people were also injured in the clash. A curfew was imposed in the region while restrictions are in place on the movement of the people. 

