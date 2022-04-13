As tensions continue to prevail over the Khargone violence incident in Madhya Pradesh, Republic TV has reached out to injured police officer Siddharth Chaudhary who sustained a bullet injury during the incident. While speaking to us, he brought to light the details of the violence and also made a major revelation regarding the involvement of the SIMI terrorist organisation in the incident.

As the injured Khargone SP spoke to Republic TV, he recalled the incident that happened during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, leading to stone-pelting and violence in the "Muslim majority" area. He also shared the ordeal of how rioters targeted the police officers over there.

Claiming a planned conspiracy behind the incident, SP Chaudhary said that the involvement of SIMI cannot be ruled out as their network is all over the place, further adding that an investigation is presently underway in the regard.

Notably, the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) is a banned terrorist organisation in India.

Injured Khargone SP shares ordeal of violence during Ram Navami procession

While briefing the series of events that took place during the Ram Navami procession, SP Chaudhary said,

"After Ram Navami celebrations, a rally was to be carried out due to which a large number of people gathered around it including some vehicles. Immediately after receiving the inputs, we started making arrangements to make a clear path for the procession to move out of the area at the earliest to avoid any clash. However, a clash soon broke out and we started making attempts to disperse the crowd. We also used tear gas. Following this, reports started surfacing from other parts of the city where clashes were erupting where stone-pelting was taking place."

Further speaking on the attack made on him, he said that the people came out of nowhere, of which a person came with a sword and started attacking people.

"Some of the police personnel were also injured and I too was injured. Later after I managed to flee, I got hit by a bullet, however, the forces had till now managed to disperse the crowd", he added.

Meanwhile, including Madhya Pradesh, violence was reported in many states on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. While a person was killed in Gujarat’s Khambat city and another in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, many civilians including police personnel and Khargone SP Siddharth Chaudhary were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

Image: Republic/PTI