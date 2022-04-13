Last Updated:

Khargone Violence: MP Govt Sets Up Claims Tribunal To Recover Damages From Rioters

The MP government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone city

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
MP

Image: PTI


Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone city, an official said on Wednesday.

A gazette notification for setting up of the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, he said.

According to notification, the tribunal has been formed as per provisions of the Public and Private Property Recovery Act-2021, for hearing cases pertaining to the assessment of damages during the violence in Khargone city on Sunday.

The tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and also comprising retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar, will complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said.

The tribunal will also ensure the recovery of damages from the rioters involved in such cases, it added.

After the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and for the recovery of damages from the rioters.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, officials earlier said. PTI ADU GK GK

READ | Attackers destroyed our houses, tried to kill us: Khargone violence victims reveal ordeal
READ | Narottam Mishra slams Owaisi over remarks on Khargone violence; 'His advice not required'
READ | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan exposes Digvijaya Singh's 'fake tweet' on Khargone violence
READ | MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan slams Khargone rioters, says damages will be recovered from them
READ | MP: Violence erupts during Ram Navami procession in Khargone, section 144 imposed

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT