Khargone Violence: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Says Role Of PFI, JMB Under Scanner

In the latest update to the Khargone violence investigation, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has stated that connections from organizations like SUFA, PFI, and JMB are under investigation. On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes.

Providing details of the investigation, MP Home Minister told reporters, "The investigation is underway and it is too early to establish the links between the violence and organisations like PFI and JMB. But this angle is considered for further investigation".

He further clarified, that the arrest done concerning the attack and running a bulldozer over buildings illegally constructed are two different cases.

Earlier Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On Monday, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops. While Narottam Mishra passionately defended the government’s move to demolish illegal houses and properties owned by the stone-pelters and stated that the government is strict in dealing with the attackers.

Blaming Muslims for the violence that was witnessed on the festive occasion of Ram Navami celebrations, Mishra had said Muslims should not expect justice after carrying out such attacks.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

(Image: PTI)