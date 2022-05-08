Khargone Violence: MP Police Arrest Key Accused Who Incited Crowd, Total 179 Arrests Made

In the latest development pertaining to Khargone violence, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested one of the key accused who incited the communal violence in the region on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10. The accused has been identified as Afzal Ansari and was involved in instigating the crowd for the violence, according to police officials. The total arrests made in the Khargone violence case now stand at 179.

After the violence that erupted in Khargone, Afzal was absconding and after twenty-eight days of investigation and search operation, Madhya Pradesh police caught him. The police officials noted that they are interrogating Afzal for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention that the MP police have already announced a reward of Rs. 10,000 each for information on the absconding accused of the Khargone violence.

Police arrests accused who supplied weapon during Khargone violence

On April 29, while addressing a press briefing about the arrest of a weapon supplier in the Khargone violence case, Madhya Pradesh Police stated that the accused identified as Toofan Singh was the one who supplied weapons to the rioters during the clash. The police raided around six locations to nab Toofan Singh and seized 17 pistols and multiple weapons.

"Toofan Singh Sikligar, who supplied arms to Mohsin, who is accused of firing at Khargone SP, was detained. Based on the information given by him during his interrogation, six others involved in supplying arms were also apprehended. Seventeen pistols were recovered from them and six factories were busted," IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal, who has been temporarily posted to the district, said. It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem alias Mohsin, who is accused of firing at Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary had bought the weapon from Toofan Singh.

Khargone violence

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, violence broke out between two groups celebrating Ram Navami where stone-pelting and hurling of petrol bombs were witnessed on April 10. Within minutes, the festivities had devolved into a horrifying scenario. In response to the riots in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of a tribunal to examine the losses and seek reparations from the rioters.

It is significant to mention that the Madhya Pradesh government on April 30 notified rules under the Public and Private Property Recovery Act for functioning and jurisdictional details of the claims tribunal set up in connection with Kharone violence. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had formed a two-member tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the violence that took place on April 10. It is headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar is a member.