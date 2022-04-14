Amid ongoing tensions after riots broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami, Republic TV has so far accessed seven crucial videos which show visuals from the day of the riot where people can be seen intentionally hurling stones leading to a violent clash in the area. In the videos accessed, groups of people can be seen gathered on terraces, balconies, as well as in the lanes of the area hurling stones, vandalising property, and holding weapons suggesting a pre-planned conspiracy of disrupting the law and order situation in the area.

Breaking down the seven videos, while some of them show people hurling stones at the procession while many were hurling stones from the terraces and balconies of some buildings allegedly belonging to Muslim people, many others can be seen on the streets vandalising public property and setting them on fire.

On the other hand, another recently accessed CCTV footage from April 10 near Ward Number 13 of the area also shows a group of people walking with swords in hand and attacking vehicles.

While a curfew continues to remain imposed in the area for the fifth day in a row, a two-hour relaxation was given on Thursday morning to allow people to purchase necessary commodities. As far as the investigation is concerned, a probe is being carried out and police have arrested 121 people so far. However, despite strict police measures, a similar kind of incident was reported from a neighbouring area on Wednesday. The police controlled the situation and arrested the miscreants.

Madhya Pradesh BJP calls Khargone violence a 'pre-planned conspiracy'

Madhya Pradesh Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, while speaking to Republic, called it a "clear case of conspiracy" planned for causing a riot in the area by attacking the peaceful Ram Navami procession which was passing on the day.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has taken strict actions against such rioters who manhandled the law and order situation and instigated violence which injured many people including the Khargone SP. No one will be spared as the government stands with the people and actions will be taken against all the anti-social elements," he said.

Further speaking on the accessed CCTV footage, the MP Minister said many people have been arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage and strict measures will be taken against those who were behind the planning of the currency.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief accuses Congress of leading riots in Khargone

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma, while speaking to Republic, launched a direct attack on the Congress party accusing it of being behind the violent incident that took place on the day of Ram Navami. "Multiple such incidents on the same day was definitely a pre-planned conspiracy by the Congress who wanted to disturb the peace in the state and further carry out communal violence," he said.

Further accusing senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of managing the violent activities, the state BJP President said that Sonia Gandhi had appointed Digvijaya Singh to handle the protest. Further adding that Congress is supporting the ones behind the violence, Sharma said that the party is least bothered about the people who got injured in the violence.

(Image: Republic)