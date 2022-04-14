Khargone Violence: Video Shows Exact Moment Devotees Were Attacked As BJP Hints PFI Links

In back-to-back developments concerning the Khargone violence incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami, a shocking video has surfaced showing the exact moment when the devotees were attacked while carrying out the procession. The video accessed by Republic TV shows a group of people attacking the devotees while they were walking through the procession further leading to a riot-like situation in the area.

This came just after multiple other CCTV footages were gathered by the police, showing different visuals and images from the site of the incident including some people who can be seen gathered on terraces, balconies, as well as on the streets hurling stones, vandalising property, and holding weapons to attack the procession.

Meanwhile, the video which seems to be just moments before the clash broke out during the time of the Ram Navami procession clearly shows the procession going on, while a group of unidentified miscreants arrive at the spot with weapons and stones, attempting to create a situation of disturbance and further disperse the rally. The police forces can be also seen using batons to handle the situation.

BJP MP hints at PFI hand in Khargone violence

Concerning the same, BJP MP and party state president VD Sharma, while speaking to the media, continued launching his scathing attacks on the Congress, accusing it of launching the violence on the day of Ram Navami. Further citing PFI links with the incident, he said that PFI funds such activities and it was Congress' Digvijaya Singh who managed all these.

"Digvijaya Singh is the one who is behind all this. He supports Maoist activities, supports terrorism, raises questions on the Indian Army", Sharma said further adding that Singh has all the weapons to go against the country and further disturb the communal harmony in India.

Image: Republic World