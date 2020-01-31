J&K: Bhom Raj's Actions In Nagrota Encounter 'a Matter Of Pride', Says Kin Of Braveheart

The family of the braveheart constable, Bhom Raj who fought at the Nagrota toll plaza which led to the encounter of 3 terrorists earlier today spoke exclusively to Republic TV, and stated that "his act was a matter of pride for the entire country." Around 5 am on Friday, a group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The gun battle which ensued thereafter led to the encounter of three terrorists leaving constable Bhom Raj injured. Thereafter a video of the cop was released where he was seen smiling through his injuries while lying on the hospital bed minutes before his surgery.

"During his school days, he was so involved in patriotism be it Republic Day or Independence Day. He always knew he wanted to be in the forces," said the constable's brother and brother-in-law.

Terrorists on way to Kashmir Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh stated that the 4 terrorists were going to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza. The DGP said the terrorists were part of a freshly infiltrated group, who have entered this side from the International Border in Hiragnagar in Kathua district and were on their way to Kashmir Valley. The Inspector-General of Police, Jammu has said that arms and ammunitions such as AK-47 and grenades have been recovered from the terrorists.

"He put his life on the line for the country. He is very brave and always gives his all with conviction. This could have been disastrous for the situation of the entire country, but fortunately, they were gunned down.," said the constable's brother.

