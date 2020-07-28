Kin Of Kanpur Kidnap & Murder Victim Sanjeet Yadav Inconsolable; Demands U.P Cops Answer

Against the backdrop of the Sanjeet Yadav's kidnapping and murder case in Kanpur, Ruchi Yadav, the sister of the deceased, has spoken to Republic TV expressing her disappointment with the police investigation. The body of the deceased Sanjeet Yadav has not been handed over to the family yet. Ruchi Yadav said, "nothing has been recovered of my brother yet, his bag, ATM card nothing has been recovered only his bike has been recovered. Police claims, the miscreants took bag, mobile, but why has the kidnapper not stolen the bike too then."

"How can we believe that my brother has been killed? Police should give us some evidence of my brother - that he has been killed," she said while expressing her disappointment at the investigation.

Kanpur Police on Friday informed that five people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping case of Sanjeet Yadav. However, the victim has allegedly been killed by kidnappers, they said.

The murder of Sanjeet Yadav

27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician who was kidnapped a month ago was found to have been killed last week. The news of the technician's killing comes after a police team allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom. Sanjeet's relatives are claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. However, the police claimed that the accused did not receive the money and Sanjeet's body has not been recovered yet. Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22.

Revealing details about the case at a press conference, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range said that two out of the five accused- Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji and Preeti- were friends and former colleagues of Sanjeet. "On June 22, a man named Sanjeet Yadav was kidnapped. The police teams were searching for him since then. On Thursday, five accused have been arrested. Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji, Preeti. Gyanendra is the masterminds of the crime. Kuldeep and Ramji were friends of Sanjeet and used to work in the same lab," he said.

After the kidnapping, Sanjeet was kept in a house rented by the accused, he said adding that the man was killed after he made a failed bid to escape. "On June 26, when Sanjeet tried to escape, they decided to kill him. The next morning, they strangled him to death and threw his body in a canal. On June 29, they demanded ransom from his family. The police laid a trap to nab but due to some reasons that operation failed. SHO Barra Ranjeet Rai has been suspended for negligence in the case. We are trying to recover the body," Agarwal said.

When asked about whereabouts of ransom money, he said, "According to our investigation, no money was given. But since family is levelling allegations, we will investigate. At first, the family said they did not give money, later they said they have given money. If money is given to accused then we will recover it."

Opposition targets Yogi Adiyanath Government

The opposition has not held itself from slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation. Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo and former chief minister Mayawati has criticised the government stating that Uttar Pradesh is currently governed by thieves and goons and not by the state government. "Even the chief minister's jurisdiction is not spared by the law and order situation," Mayawati said by citing the Gorakhpur murder of the lab technician which is Yogi Adityanath's constituency. She advised the chief minister to take lessons of governance from the times when the state was run by Mayawati led government.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also slammed the government by tweeting, "The government remained inactive even after giving warnings. Now the government should give compensation of 50 lakhs."

On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, he has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh help to the family of the deceased. Along with his tweet, the former UP CM used the hashtag 'President rule in UP'