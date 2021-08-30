Kingpin Of ‘Baba Gang’ Accused Of Committing Back To Back Robberies Held By Delhi Police

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal and has claimed to solve five sensational robbery cases that took place in Shahdara and East Delhi. DCP of Crime Branch, Manoj C, said that accused Sundar alias Baba is the kingpin of Baba Gang. He along with his associate had committed back to back robbery after jumping parole.

On 31 July, police received a call about a robbery in the Jagatpuri area. A man was returning home after closing his shop when he was robbed at gunpoint by two bike-borne assailants. Similarly, many incidents of armed robberies were reported in the area of Shahdara and East District, in which two bike-borne criminals were targeting innocent people on street and robbed cash and belongings from them at gun points.

DCP said to nab the criminal a team of Inspector Dinesh Kumar and Arun Sindhu was formed. During the course of the investigation, the team tried to develop various information regarding gangs of similar modus operandi. Painstaking efforts were made by the team of the crime branch to collect the criminal intelligence and informers were also activated. CCTV footage was collected from the route of robberies and analysed. Clues from CCTV footage were developed matched with other incidents. Technical surveillance was also mounted on suspects.



"Police got a tip-off and arrested Sundar from Loni area of Ghaziabad. He told the cops that he along with his associated Sanjay committed robberies. One Shamsher who was in Jail used to pass him information about the victims who were robbed by them. Sundar and his associate used to conduct recce before executing the plan," said Manoj.