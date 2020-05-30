Kingpin Of Drone Smuggling Nabbed By Punjab Police In Amritsar

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, on Saturday, arrested the key accused in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons. The accused Ajay Pal is the kingpin in the drone module case. Talking to Republic Media Network SHO Gharinda, Amritsar Amandeep Singh said, “We have been searching for Ajay since an FIR was registered in January. We had conducted many raids to catch him. After investigating other accused who were arrested earlier in the same case, we collected sufficient information about Ajaypal's hideouts. Today we have got a tip-off about Ajay that he is hiding in a nearby village where we arrested him during a raid.”

According to Aman, Ajay has been arrested in registered case FIR no. 02 dated 07January 2020 u/s 411,414 IPC,21-23-61-85 NDPS Act, 25-54-59 Arms Act registered at Police Station Gharinda. Ajaypal Singh resident of Modhe PS Gharinda, Amritsar. He was absconding since the registration of the case and persistent efforts by Amritsar Rural Police led to him being nabbed.

A total of ten accused have been arrested so far in connection with the Drone Module. The module members have disclosed that they were involved in cross-border smuggling, including drugs and weapons over drones over the past few months. Certain Pakistan-based drug smugglers who were sending drugs and weapons from across the border in Pakistan have also figured in the investigation. The arrest of absconding Ajaypal Singh is likely to lead to further disclosures”, said Amandeep, SHO Gharaunda.

After Ajay's arrest police have recovered two Heavy-duty Drones with Remotes, two Wireless sets, Indian currency Rs 6,24,000 Drug money, and one Hyundai I-20 car. Ajaypal Singh was arrested in the Chheharta area and he was being helped by one Dilbagh Singh@Bagha resident of Khasa, Gharinda who was providing him shelter. A separate case of criminal harbouring him has been registered against Dilbagh Singh @ Bagha and the investigation is underway. Soon we will get more information about cross-border smuggling modules. The accused lived in Chandigarh, Amritsar, and several other places.

We earlier picked up several members of the gang and their accomplices which led to Ajay Pal's arrest now, he added.

