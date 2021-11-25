Kiran Bedi Says Param Bir Singh Is A Bad Example For Young IPS Students; 'A Case Study'

Reacting to the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's return to the city, retired IPS office Kiran Bedi said that he owes an explanation. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Kiran Bedi agreed to Singh's claims of having a threat to his life as 'he carries such information'. Param Bir Singh, who was missing for months, landed in Mumbai after being traced in Chandigarh.

Kiran Bedi says that information carried by Param Bir Singh is life-threatening.

"I don't doubt what he saying that there is a fear for his life because what information he has is surely threatening. Now what consequences it has on him, only time will tell. I agree that there will be a threat to his life. The manner apex court decided to announce him proclaimed offender now the threat looms larger on him from his enemies. I think that would have been doomsday for him," said the retired IPS officer.

Param Bir Singh case to be used as case study

Further speaking on the matter, Bedi mentioned that the case will be used as a case study for IPS training.

"Param Bir Singh will have to answer every question - why he did this? Who made him do this? Because his case will be used as a case study for future IPS training. He will be studied so as for students to know what exactly not to do when they are in such a reputed position," continued Kiran Bedi.

In her concluding remarks, the retired IPS officer reacted to the question of Singh's protection being compared to the common man, and added that the former police commissioner's enemies are very powerful in terms of both muscle and money.

Param Bir Singh reaches Mumbai for investigation

Soon after landing in Mumbai, the former Mumbai CP reached the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case. He was grilled at the Crime Branch for over an hour.

Five FIRs, three non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and one new complaint have been registered against Singh. Moreover, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), is also present in the Crime Branch where the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is being questioned in connection with the extortion case.