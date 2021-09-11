Kiren Rijiju Confirms Centre Set To Table Fresh Bill On Mediation Law In Winter Session

On September 10, the Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, stated that the Central government is set to introduce a new bill on mediation. He ascertained that the same will be tabled in Houses during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. Rijiju asserted that the Government of India aims to make the country an 'arbitration hub.'

The Law Minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari amongst other dignitaries.

"Prescribing mediation as a mandatory first step for resolution of every allowable dispute will go a long way in promoting mediation. Perhaps, an omnibus law in this regard is needed to fill the vacuum," the CJI stated.

'We believe in the independence of the judiciary'

Confirming those preparations for the latest and amended statutory provisions in relation to the law on mediation, the Law Minister asserted the same would roll out during the winter session of the Parliament i.e. likely in November-December.

"In the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we will table a bill on mediation. Preparations for the same have been complete," Kiren Rijiju said while addressing the event.

Rijiju also noted that the Central government has been very keen to collaborate 'closely' with all National Law Universities, law colleges and law academies. The Law Minister also expressed his will to strengthen India's judicial system.

He said, "We believe in the independence of judiciary, we want to strengthen the judicial system and take steps to make the judiciary stronger."

Additionally, he claimed that under the leadership of PM Modi wishes to develop a strong relationship with all judges of High Courts and the Supreme Court. He also emphasised the need to ensure that 'timely' justice is delivered to the common man. Rijiju stated that the Centre is keen to work with the judiciary to facilitate the delivery of justice to the common man.

"Timely delivery of justice must be made a priority,'' he asserted.

What is mediation?

Mediation, in India, is a voluntary process where the disputant parties assent to mutually arrive at a solution to their legal feud. They either enter into an enforceable contract or appoint a mediator. The decision making power relies on the parties to contract, and the mediator acts as a buffer to bring them to an understanding or resolution.

It is pertinent to note that so far as formal litigation is concerned in India, mediation, along with other methods of Alternative Disputes Resolution, has been statutorily recognised by the Civil Procedure Code.