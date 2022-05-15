Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who is presently in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, participated in a series of events and meetings over the judicial infrastructure in the valley on Saturday. While addressing an event on Saturday, he said that the central government is close to removing obsolete laws and provisions which are not necessary for today's time.

The Union Law Minister who was addressing a gathering after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new High Court Complex in Srinagar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last cabinet meeting adding that PM Modi has reminded all his colleagues once again that all the unnecessary burden of compliances must be removed. He also asserted that the government is in the process and has already removed close to 1500 obsolete laws and provisions.

#WATCH | We've already removed close to 1500 obsolete laws and provisions...We are in the process of identifying more such acts. Some of the colonial-era laws, some of the provisions which are not necessary in today's time: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in Srinagar (14.05) pic.twitter.com/lqOjqHJq3H — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Further stating that reducing the burden of compliances is the top priority for him, Rijiju said that India must take the lead role in not just other issues but also in terms of providing the best access to the government in judicial matters.

Responding to the statements made by the Union Law Minister, Supreme Court advocate Nalin Kohli while speaking to Republic welcomed it further calling it "significant".

"A lot of changes were made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 to transform the judicial system of the country which included the motive to remove such obsolete laws that were unnecessary and no longer required and were just adding a compliance burden", he said.

The SC advocate further added that the Union Law Minister's statement came in this context and said, "In that continuous movement of reforming the structure and removing what is unnecessary and burdensome to the country, what the law minister has pointed out is significant."

Union Law Minister reviews judicial infrastructure in J&K

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also chaired a meeting along with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for reviewing the development of judicial infrastructure in J&K and Ladakh.

The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar where Rijiju was briefed about the status of the judiciary infrastructure and was also apprised about the budgetary allocation, and utilisation of funds for the development of infrastructure in court complexes during the previous years, and future and major projects under execution.

Following this, he directed the officers to identify all the gaps in infrastructure development.

While speaking at the address as well, the Union Law Minister spoke on the judicial infrastructure in the valley and said that it will be augmented in Ladakh and other areas across the union territory. Further noting that after visiting areas like Baramulla and Kupwara, he claimed that people are immensely satisfied with the work being done by the legal awareness.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana who was also present at the event laid the foundation stone of the new High Court complex in Srinagar and further addressed the gathering. Apart from that, the ceremony was also attended by Supreme Court judges Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and UU Lalit, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and many other officials.

Image: PTI/ANI