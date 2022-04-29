Kirit Somaiya Files PIL Against Maha Govt For 'protecting' MLA Sarnaik From ₹18 Cr Penalty

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirit Somaiya arrived at the Bombay High Court with the objective to file a petition against CM Uddhav Thackeray and Pratap Sarnaik for alleged waiving of Rs 18 crore penalty over unauthorised construction in Thane. The petition comes a day after the former MP filed an FIR against the Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police Commissioner for the alleged 'attack' on him. Advocate Amit Mehta filed Somaiya's petition against alleged corruption.

He alleged that while supporting the cause of Rana couple, who demanded to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence 'Matoshree' but were arrested instead.

I filled PIL Petition no 10918/22 with Mumbai Highcourt against Maharashtra Govt & Pratap Sarnaik to take actions for unauthorised 5 floors of Vihang Garden, ₹18 crores penalty & criminal proceedings under MRTP. @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/jeo892DHPC — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 29, 2022

Titled 'Kirit Somaiya's Petition against Thackeray Sarkar & Shivsena MLA Pratap Sarnaik', the written complaint read, "Kirit Somaiya lodged Petition with Bombay High court challenging illegal, manipulative protection given to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Rs 18 crore penalty & criminal proceedings under MRTP Act for illegal construction of Vihang Garden Building

Thane."

What has BJP's Kirit Somaiya accused the Uddhav government of?

Further, the letter read, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi State Government consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have passed a Cabinet resolution sanctioning, giving credibility to this unauthorized construction to regularize the construction of Builder Pratap Sarnaik without paying Rs 18 Crore penalty."

While alleging that the Thackeray-led regime condoned the action against Sarnaik and the criminal proceedings against him under MRTP Act, Somaiya's letter stated that the Cabinet resolution, which has been adopted, says a "portion of Cabinet resolution" decided to forego the financial penalty. He also mentioned that legal provision was mentioned in the exemption.

"As per the present Act, there is no provision to condone any financial penalty for such construction and also no provision to stop or exempt from criminal proceedings against MRTP," Kirit Somaiya's letter read. He has sought that the Cabinet Resolution passed by Thackeray Sarkar be declared illegal.

In addition, his petition read, "Rs. 18 crore financial penalty be recovered from the Builder MLA Pratap Sarnaik." He also demanded that the Maharashtra government takes action that it allegedly omitted previously.