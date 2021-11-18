Kolkata: 5 Puppies Die After Being Fed 'food Laced With Poison', Probe Underway

Five puppies were found dead in north Kolkata's Shobhabazar area in West Bengal on Wednesday and it is suspected that they were fed with food laced with poison, police said.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter after local people and dog lovers filed a complaint. The locals spotted the puppies lying dead on a footpath in the morning.

"They said the puppies were fed regularly by several people of. But they were not sure who could kill them. We have launched an investigation," a police officer added.

Incidents of cruelty to animals in West Bengal have been reported earlier this month as well.

Unknown people in the state's Howrah district had tried to poison several street dogs on Diwali night. However, none of them died.

In another incident in Paschim Medinipur district, a dog lost a part of its limbs and suffered severe burn injuries after unidentified people burst firecrackers after tying them to its leg.

