Kolkata: Angry Relatives Vandalise Hospital After Patient Dies, 3 Detained

In a shocking incident, relatives allegedly vandalised a state-run hospital in West Bengal after a patient died on Friday morning. According to reports, the 56-year-old patient was admitted to the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati a few hours earlier due to severe breathing difficulty. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident.

West Bengal: Relatives of a patient who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalised Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati (North 24 Parganas district), yesterday. Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the incident pic.twitter.com/bGo9DhBFnU — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

About the incident

A 56-year-old woman identified as Akhtari Begum was rushed to the state-run hospital due to respiratory distress, however, her condition deteriorated within a few hours and she passed away. After her death, angry relatives and local people gathered outside the hospital and started vandalising it by smashing windows and ransacking the emergency ward.

The police deployed outside the hospital were outnumbered by the relatives and had to call for help. Further, a large police force from the Belghoria police station rushed to the incident spot in order to control the situation.

