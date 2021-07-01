Kolkata COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud Case: HC Asks WB Govt To File Affidavit On Investigation

In a recent development in the Kolkata COVID-19 vaccine fraud case, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, June 30, has asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit concerning the vaccine fraud case by Friday (July 2).

The case is related to the alleged fake vaccination camp organised by the accused Debanjan Deb that administered doses of random drugs instead of the COVID vaccine.

Case hearing

During the court hearing, the court asked, "Rampant misuse of blue beacons in the state. Why didn't the police notice him when he was going around the city with the blue beacon?"

Court questioned, "Why didn't the officials at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) notice the fake IAS officer when he was entering KMC?"

On July 2, the next day of hearing in the case will be conducted.

Kolkata vaccine scam case

On June 23, Debanjan Deb was arrested by the city police who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp. The fraud came into light when actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty went to receive the jab at the camp and felt something suspicious about the functioning of the system. She took action when she did not receive any message post-COVID-19 vaccine jab.

On June 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp.

On June 28, a team of Kolkata police had conducted a raid at Deb's residence, who allegedly faked his identity as an IAS officer and organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city.

Some stamps, forged documents of various departments, three debit cards, and bank passbooks, were recovered by the Police.

Arrests made concerning Kolkata vaccine scam case

The Police investigating the Kolkata vaccine fraud case said that the accused Deb had confessed to organising two fake COVID vaccination camps, one at City College and another at Kasba.

The Police informed, "He claims that he wrote a mail to Serum Institute of India for sending Covishield. This is being verified. He has also confessed to organizing two camps. One at City College and one in his office at Kasba. No other camp for vaccination was organized elsewhere."

"Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination. He used to write letters to various government agencies, would put receipt stamps on those letters to convince the victims. He himself would write a response to such a letter", the police further added.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)