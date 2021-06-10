Kolkata Encounter: Gangsters Jaipal Bhullar & Jassi's 3rd Aide Gets 7 Days Police Remand

In a major crackdown on the Narco terror nexus, Punjab Police on Friday arrested the third aide of dreaded gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh Jassi who were killed in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police. The name of the third aide arrested by the Punjab Police is Bharat Kumar. Bharat Kumar is said to be the person who helped gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh Jassi flee from Punjab to Kolkata. As per reports, Bharat Kumar is involved in cross-border drug smuggling and the Punjab Police have also recovered Pakistan and Australia's SIM cards from his possession. Bharat was produced in Kharar court and has been sent to 7 days of police custody.

Kolkata Encounter

On Wednesday, two gangsters involved in killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana were gunned down by a Kolkata police team in a shootout there in the metropolis, a Police official source was quoted by PTI. Gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh Jassi were shot dead by a Special Task Force team of the Kolkata police on pin-pointed information provided by the Punjab Police about the gangsters' hideout in a housing society in the New Town area of the city, he said.

In the operation, which took place at around 3:30 pm, a Kolkata police inspector too was injured, he said.

"We wanted to arrest them and asked them to surrender. But as they started firing, we had to fire in self-defense," West Bengal STF's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vineet Goel told reporters earlier in Kolkata.

The Punjab Police had earlier informed the Bengal police about the two, but no representative of that force was present during the raid, Goel said. The Punjab police had declared earlier an award of Rs 10 lakh on Ferozepur resident Bhullar's arrest and that of Rs 5 lakh over Mohali man Jassi's apprehension, the Punjab police official said in Chandigarh.

Bhullar and Jassi had been on the run since the killings of two assistant sub-inspectors at the new grain market at Jagraon in Ludhiana. Their two other accomplices were nabbed by a joint team of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh at a railway station near Gwalior, minutes before they were to take a train to Maharashtra on May 28.

Jaipal Bhullar was an 'A' category gangster says DGP Dinkar Gupta

Addressing a news conference here, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said Jaipal Bhullar was an 'A' category gangster and was involved in the killing of the two ASIs last month at Jagraon in Ludhiana. DGP Gupta said after they came to know that both Bhullar and Jaspreet were hidden in a rented apartment in Kolkata, the Punjab police dispatched a special team to Kolkata by flight on Wednesday.

In the meanwhile, we also coordinated with Kolkata Police to share pinpointed inputs regarding their current hideout for the arrest of these two most-wanted drug smugglers, said Gupta. The DGP said a senior police officer from Kolkata police informed later in the afternoon that both the criminals had been killed in retaliatory firing by the Kolkata STF in which one of their police inspectors had also sustained bullet injuries. He said four pistols had been recovered from the flat by the STF of the Kolkata police.

Operation code-named 'OP-Jack' to nab Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh Jassi

About the recoveries from the flat of the slain gangster, WB STF's ADGP Goel said Rs 7 lakh in cash, besides several firearms including 9 mm pistols and 89 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the flat. After the killings of the two ASIs at Jagraon and a pistol snatching incident near Doraha last month, police had launched a massive operation code-named 'OP-Jack' manhunt to nab Bhullar and Jaspreet.

Many police teams were dispatched to various states to nab these gangsters with the help of other state police forces, he stated.

The duo's hideout in Kolkata was traced after the arrest of one Bharat Kumar, a Ludhiana resident from near Shambhu border in Rajpura area and recovery of one .30 bore pistol, along with a car, bearing West Bengal registration number from him. Bharat, a close accomplice of Bhullar, had been providing logistic support to him in the Gwalior area of MP after Bhullar and Jassi had fled from Punjab. Two other accused -- Darshan Singh and Baljinder Singh -- involved in the murder of the two ASIs were nabbed from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on May 28.

The two ASIs had gone to the grain market in Ludhiana where they had noticed four people shifting drugs from a truck to their car. When they asked them to surrender, the accused opened fire, resulting in the death of the two ASIs.

Who was Jaspreet Singh Bhullar?

Bhullar, who fell to the Kolkata police bullet was the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab police and was a promising sportsperson as a hammer thrower. But he graduated in crime, with his name figuring in Punjab police files as a dreaded gangster, wanted in more than 25 criminal cases, including those of murders and drug smuggling, and on the run since 2014.

Bhullar was presently involved in the smuggling of drugs from across the border in close collaboration with major drug smugglers based in Pakistan. Bhullar was also allegedly involved in the killing of gangster-cum-politician Jaswinder Singh Rocky in 2016, at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh. He had suspected that Rocky had leaked information about another gangster Shera Khuban, who was shot dead in a police encounter in 2012.

He even took responsibility for Rocky's murder on social media and declared it as the revenge of the Shera Khuban encounter. In 2017, Bhullar had allegedly looted Rs 1.30 crore from a cash van on Chandigarh-Patiala Highway near Chitkara University and Rs 35 lakhs from an ATM loading van in Ropar. In 2020, Bhullar carried out a dacoity in which he looted about 33 kg gold from Ludhiana, an official said.

