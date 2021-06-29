Kolkata Fake Vaccine Scam: Calcutta HC Accepts PIL Demanding CBI Probe, Hearing On June 30

In a major development, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday accepted a PIL which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the alleged Kolkata COVID-19 vaccination scam. The petition has been filed by the same advocate who earlier wrote to CBI urging investigation in the fraud case. The matter will be heard in the High Court on Wednesday (June 30). Over 1500 people have been deceived in Kolkata. After Mumbai's vaccination drive scam case, Kolkata was another city to report the vaccine drive scam.

A petition was filed seeking CBI investigation as multiple questions were raised in the matter-- whether the state police authorities will investigate the matter impartially when many seniors TMC leaders are involved in the case.

So far, two more people have been arrested on Tuesday. With this, the Kolkata Police has arrested six people till now in the case, including fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who was the mastermind of the false vaccination camps in the city.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to initiate a money-laundering probe in the alleged Kolkata vaccine scam. The central agency has asked the Kolkata Police to send the FIRs of the vaccine fraud case. The fake vaccination camps, which have sent a panic wave across the state, have forced West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter--as she claimed the TMC government has no role in organising the fake scam.

Kolkata COVID Vaccine Fraud

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday dismantled a controversial plaque bearing the name of Debanjan Deb, arrested for allegedly organizing fake COVID-19 vaccination camps masquerading as an IAS officer, along with Trinamool Congress lawmakers and a minister. The same day, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP and actor - Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint.

Mimi Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the city police.

Two TMC MLAs had lodged police complaints claiming that their names were on the plaque, installed at the base of a bust of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore at Taltala area in central Kolkata, though they did not have any knowledge about the programme.

(Image Credits: PTI)